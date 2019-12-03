Starbucks Announces New Winter Drink, Return Of ‘Starbucks For Life’ Contest
Starbucks’ Irish eyes are smiling this season, with a new drink added to their holiday menu.
At participating locations, customers can get their hands on Irish Cream Cold Brew, made with non-alcoholic Irish cream flavored syrup, vanilla sweet cream cold foam and a sprinkling of cocoa powder.
The coffee chain has also kicked off a new happy hour promotion for each Thursday afternoon in December, offering deals to app users who order ahead.
Returning for 2019 is the Starbucks For Life contest, which bestows 30 years of free daily drinks to one of five lucky participants.