“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Now The Sixth-Highest Grossing Movie OF ALL TIME

Jan 24, 2022 @ 8:33am

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the 27th MCU movie and it’s raked in more than $1.69 billion globally making it the sixth-highest grossing movie of all time.

 

It was the #1 movie at the North American box office again this weekend, taking in a little over $14 million domestically between Friday and Sunday. The movie first opened in December 2021, and has so far taken $721 million domestically, as well as $970 million internationally, enjoying great success in the U.K., where it is the fourth-biggest movie ever.

 

