“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Has 3rd Highest Domestic Opening With $253 Million

Dec 20, 2021 @ 12:03pm
Spider-Man: No Way Home” — the latest movie in the Marvel series — notched a record breaking opening weekend at the domestic box office by bringing in an estimated $253 million, according to its studio, Sony (SNE).
That is the third highest opening weekend in box office history and also the highest opening weekend for the month of December. The film blew past its original projections by $123 million. Only 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” and 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” opened to larger numbers.
In terms of recent box office returns, it took only one day for the film to become the highest grossing opening of any movie during the pandemic. Also, it took only one weekend for “No Way Home” to become the highest grossing film of 2021. The opening was also the best for the Spider-Man franchise and for Sony Pictures.
Good news for co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland, who have gotten to get in a lot of quality time promoting the movie. Since going public with their off-screen romance, one of the movie’s producers is saying she warned them against dating.

