‘Spider-Man 3’ Has Begun Filming According to Tom Holland

Oct 27, 2020 @ 7:32am
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JULY 01: Actor Tom Holland attends the press conference for 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' South Korea Premiere on July 01, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Leave it to Tom Holland to spill the beans…again. Tom Holland was on a private plane and shared some Instagram stories as he landed in Atlanta, Georgia to confirm that they were starting on ‘Spider-Man 3’!

‘Spider-Man 3’ is supposed to be released in time for Christmas 2021. But don’t worry, he promised not to reveal anything from the script this time.

 

