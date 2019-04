Sonic is adding new food to their menu that that feature King’s Hawaiian buns.

The sandwiches are called the King’s Hawaiian Chicken Club and the King’s Hawaiian Burger Club.

Each sandwich features bacon, lettuce, Swiss cheese, Sonic’s signature sauce and of course a King’s Hawaiian bun.

If the thought of this sandwich as you drooling, hurry to Sonic and get yours. They will only be available for a limited time.