Shawn Mendes Has Landed His First Major Movie Role

Shawn Mendes will star as Lyle in “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”…in voice only. It’s an animated movie based on a 1965 children’s book about a family that finds a crocodile in their bathtub and they keep it. Lyle helps with housework and all is well until one neighbor decides Lyle belongs in the zoo.
Shawn will also write and perform original songs for the soundtrack.
