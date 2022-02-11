      Weather Alert

Shawn Mendes Has Landed His First Major Movie Role

Feb 11, 2022 @ 7:16am
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Shawn Mendez performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV)

Shawn Mendes will star as Lyle in “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”…in voice only.  It’s an animated movie based on a 1965 children’s book about a family that finds a crocodile in their bathtub and they keep it. Lyle helps with housework and all is well until one neighbor decides Lyle belongs in the zoo.

Shawn will also write and perform original songs for the soundtrack.

 

MORE HERE

