Shawn Mendes’ 2022 Tour – Set List Revealed

Jun 28, 2022 @ 6:46am
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Shawn Mendes attends an event honoring Sir Lucian Grainge with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Shawn Mendes’ 2022 Tour – Set List Revealed for ‘Wonder: The World Tour’

Shawn Mendes started his Wonder: The World Tour in Portland, Oregon. We’ve got the setlist. The tour began at the Moda Center on June 27 and has 86 more stops, including Louisville on August 12th. Shawn will tour the U.S. and Canada until October.   He’ll then take more than seven months off before returning to Europe on May 31, 2023.

Here is Shawn’s incredible setlist:

  1. Wonder
  2. When You’re Gone
  3. There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back
  4. Call My Friends
  5. Senorita
  6. Treat You Better
  7. Monster
  8. Mercy
  9. Look Up at the Stars
  10. Teach Me How to Love
  11. Lost in Japan
  12. Why
  13. Stitches
  14. Can’t Imagine
  15. Song for No One
  16. Dream
  17. Ruin
  18. 305
  19. Message in a Bottle (The Police cover)
  20. If I Can’t Have You
  21. It’ll Be Okay
  22. In My Blood

We can’t wait! Plus be listening for more free tickets to win!

