Shawn Mendes’ 2022 Tour – Set List Revealed

Shawn Mendes started his Wonder: The World Tour in Portland, Oregon. We’ve got the setlist. The tour began at the Moda Center on June 27 and has 86 more stops, including Louisville on August 12th. Shawn will tour the U.S. and Canada until October. He’ll then take more than seven months off before returning to Europe on May 31, 2023.
Here is Shawn’s incredible setlist:
We can’t wait! Plus be listening for more free tickets to win!
SET LIST: #WonderTheWorldTour @ShawnMendes @ShawnAccess pic.twitter.com/QWekCb3Tw9
— Wonder The World Tour ★ (@TMUOnWonderTour) June 28, 2022
SET LIST: #WonderTheWorldTour @ShawnMendes @ShawnAccess pic.twitter.com/QWekCb3Tw9
— Wonder The World Tour ★ (@TMUOnWonderTour) June 28, 2022