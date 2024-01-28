Source: YouTube

Selena Gomez and ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Costars Reunite in New Photo!

Selena Gomez and her Wizards of Waverly Place costars are back together again! On Friday (January 26), two of the 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder’s former castmates posted an Instagram photo of the TV family spending time together.

“The Russos ❤️🪄 coming back #wizardsofwaverlyplace @wizardspod,” read the caption read on the post by David Henrie and David DeLuise.

Two spin-off TV movies and four seasons of the TV series required the siblings to learn how to use their magical powers or risk losing them.

Deadline reported on January 18 that Gomez and Henrie will co-produce a Disney Channel sequel. Selena will guest star, while Henrie will be a series regular.

What do you think of a “Wizards of Waverly Place” sequel? You down for it?