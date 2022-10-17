Selena Gomez And Hailey Bieber Pose For First Public Pics Together

A sign of unity between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber happened over the weekend when the two posed for pictures together for the first time publicly. It comes 4 years after Hailey married Justin Bieber and two weeks after giving a tell-all interview about their marriage on a podcast.

Selena’s new documentary about her mental health journey over 6 years also just dropped. It was at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles and it’s the most high profile event they’ve both attended. Hopefully now this will shut down any hate Hailey has had from Selena fans after both ladies have pleaded for it to stop.