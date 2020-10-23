Santa Won’t Make a Stop at Macy’s This Year for the First Time in 159 Years
The holidays are certainly going to feel different in 2020 and this just sealed the deal. Macy’s just announced that Santa will not be coming to their New York City flagship store for the first time in 159 years due to the coronavirus.
Instead, Macy’s is creating a virtual experience for kids to have Santa right in their own homes. The all new virtual experience is called “Santaland”.