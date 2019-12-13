      Weather Alert

Samuel L. Jackson’s Voice Comes To Alexa

Dec 13, 2019 @ 12:29pm

Today is the day you can have Samuel L. Jackson to tell you the weather on your Alexa device.

Jackson’s voice is officially available as an option on Amazon Echo speakers and other places you ask Alexa something. The celebrity option was announced in September.

To enable to skill, say “Alexa, Introduce me to Samuel L. Jackson.” You’ll pay 99 cents for the privilege of Sam responding back to you.

There are clean and explicit versions of Jackson on Alexa. Choose wisely.

TAGS
Alexa Amazon samule l jackson
