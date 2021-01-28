      Weather Alert

Sam Adams “Stealing” Clydesdales for Their Super Bowl Ad

Jan 28, 2021 @ 8:57am
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Samuel Adams beers on display at Giada De Laurentiis' Italian Feast presented by Ronzoni sponsored by The New York Post during Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented By FOOD & WINE at Pier 92 on October 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Budweiser recently came out to say they were pulling their Super Bowl advertising dollars to refocus them towards covid vaccine awareness, and now Sam Adams is stepping up. And by stepping up, they’re attempting to “steal” the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales in their Super Bowl Ad.

While it’s certainly becoming buzzworthy, their commercial will only air locally in markets because Anheuser-Busch owns exclusive rights to all beer ads during the Super Bowl.

TAGS
Ad beer Budweiser Clydesdales football horses sam adams Super Bowl thief
POPULAR POSTS
Jason Derulo; Adam Levine "Lifestyle"
You Laugh You Lose: Bored Parents
Sabrina Carpenter "Skin"
This Local 14-Year-Old Just Opened Her Own Store On Bardstown Road
Get Paid To Taste Test Candy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE