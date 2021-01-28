Sam Adams “Stealing” Clydesdales for Their Super Bowl Ad
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 15: Samuel Adams beers on display at Giada De Laurentiis' Italian Feast presented by Ronzoni sponsored by The New York Post during Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented By FOOD & WINE at Pier 92 on October 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for NYCWFF)
Budweiser recently came out to say they were pulling their Super Bowl advertising dollars to refocus them towards covid vaccine awareness, and now Sam Adams is stepping up. And by stepping up, they’re attempting to “steal” the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales in their Super Bowl Ad.
While it’s certainly becoming buzzworthy, their commercial will only air locally in markets because Anheuser-Busch owns exclusive rights to all beer ads during the Super Bowl.