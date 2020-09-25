Ryan Reynolds Might Be Buying A Soccer Team
Ryan Reynolds and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” creator, Rob McElhenney, are currently in talks to purchase one of the world’s oldest soccer teams. This week, Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC announced the two have made a joint bid to invest in the team. Wrexham, which is the third-oldest professional soccer team in the world, is currently owned by its fans through the Wrexham Supporters Trust.
It has been supporter-owned since 2011, and struggling. A total of 1,223 trust members (95%) voted in favor of the proposed takeover on Tuesday. “As a result, talks with the proposed bidders will now continue and we are in a position to confirm the two people interested in investing in Wrexham AFC,” the team said in a statement. The potential deal would see the purchase of the club for a “nominal sum” but also an immediate investment of $2.5 million from the actors.
