Ryan Gosling Has An Original Song On Barbie Soundtrack

May 25, 2023 10:01AM EDT
Source: YouTube

Imagine it’s 2004 and you just sobbed you’re way through The Notebook… Back then would have you believed that Ryan Gosling would have an original SONG on the soundtrack for the Barbie movie?

Because it’s true! He’s bringing the Ken-ergy as Entertainment Tonight puts it.

Rolling Stone had the exclusive announcement of the start studded lineup.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone)

Artists featured include:

  • Ava Max
  • Charli XCX
  • Dominic Fike
  • Dua Lipa
  • Fifty Fifty
  • Gayle
  • HAIM
  • Ice Spice
  • Kali
  • Karol G
  • Khalid
  • Lizzo
  • Nicki Minaj
  • PinkPantheress
  • Ryan Gosling
  • Tame Impala
  • The Kid Laroi

The announcement says “more Barbies and Kens to be announced” so we have an idea that this is not the complete list of soundtrack artists. *deep breaths*

The movie is in theaters out July 21. It’s not clear yet whether it will become available soon after on a streaming platform.

Margot Robbie stars as Barbie with Ryan Gosling playing Ken. According to IMBD, Helen Mirren will narrate the movie with Will Ferrell playing the Mattel CEO. You’ll also see Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera in it too!

