Ryan Gosling Has An Original Song On Barbie Soundtrack

Source: YouTube

Imagine it’s 2004 and you just sobbed you’re way through The Notebook… Back then would have you believed that Ryan Gosling would have an original SONG on the soundtrack for the Barbie movie?

Because it’s true! He’s bringing the Ken-ergy as Entertainment Tonight puts it.

Rolling Stone had the exclusive announcement of the start studded lineup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone)

Artists featured include:

Ava Max

Charli XCX

Dominic Fike

Dua Lipa

Fifty Fifty

Gayle

HAIM

Ice Spice

Kali

Karol G

Khalid

Lizzo

Nicki Minaj

PinkPantheress

Ryan Gosling

Tame Impala

The Kid Laroi

The announcement says “more Barbies and Kens to be announced” so we have an idea that this is not the complete list of soundtrack artists. *deep breaths*

The movie is in theaters out July 21. It’s not clear yet whether it will become available soon after on a streaming platform.

Margot Robbie stars as Barbie with Ryan Gosling playing Ken. According to IMBD, Helen Mirren will narrate the movie with Will Ferrell playing the Mattel CEO. You’ll also see Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera in it too!