Rolling Stone Names Top TV Shows of 2020

Dec 11, 2020 @ 6:44am
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Peter Gould, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Barnett, President AMC Networks Entertainment Group, AMC Studios, Ed Carroll Chief Operating Officer, AMC Networks and Vince Gilligan attend the premiere of AMC's "Better Call Saul" Season 5 on February 05, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for AMC)

Go ahead and prepare yourselves for the typical “best of” and “worst of” 2020 lists that will happen for the rest of the year. Rolling Stone just named their top TV shows of 2020.

1.) Better Call Saul (AMC)

2.) Lovecraft Country (HBO)

3.) Brockmire (IFC)

4.) I May Destroy You (HBO)

5.) The Good Lord Bird (SHOWTIME)

Check out the full list HERE!

 

