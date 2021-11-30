Rihanna’s New PJ’s Show Your Derriere And Fans Are Confused

Rihanna’s latest Savage X Fenty pajama set is deeply marked down right now from $49.95 to $13.98, and we can only guess from comments that’s because nobody is buying them.
On Sunday, Rihanna shared a video of herself modelling the pajama pants on her Instagram Stories, and showed the unique quality of this otherwise cozy looking set is that there is a giant butt-baring whole in the back of the Tied Up Tartan Open-Back PJ Pants.
According to the Savage X Fenty website, the pants are a “spin on classic holiday pajamas” and feature “an open bum to show off what you want, Savage style”.
But RiRis fans aren’t on board…
“I don’t get what Rihanna was trying to do with the pajama bottoms…” one person tweeted.
Another said: “Rihanna really out here making a** out pajama chaps???”
“Rhi I adore you but wtf,” someone else wrote alongside a screenshot of the pajama pant listing on the Savage X Fenty website.
This isn’t the first item in her line of clothes that exposed the backside…she had a pair of leggings that divided the internet as well!
