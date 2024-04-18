Rihanna’s Kids Might Show Up On Future Songs

Source: YouTube

Many artists are working their kiddos into songs like Beyonce, Pink, Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift (actually Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughter)…and Rihanna might be doing that in the future with her young sons!

She was asked on the red carpet at her launch for her FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Sneakers about how motherhood is influencing her design and music. She loves her young sons can wear her shoe designs and says she has material that’s ripe for being used in her music!