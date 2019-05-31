Rihanna Sets The Record Straight That We’ve Been Saying Her Name Wrong

Rihanna has been busy promoting her Fenty empire in recent weeks, and at the same time subtly trying to tell us all how to pronounce her name. Most of us have been calling her “Re-Ah-Na” over the years, but her name is actually pronounced “Re-Anna.”

She confirmed this in recent videos for Vogue, introducing herself to the camera. After seeing the videos, one social media user noted, “so we’ve been pronouncing Rihanna’s name wrong this whole time.”

In response, many Twitter users have pointed out it’s mostly Americans who pronounce it “Re-Ah-Na.”