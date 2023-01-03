99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Rihanna & Calvin Harris’ ‘We Found Love’ Hits Milestone

January 3, 2023 2:46PM EST
The 1 Billion Streams Club!

Rihanna is already starting the year off with a bang because her track with Calvin Harris called ‘We Found Love’ has hit one billion streams already. Harris said, “We Found Love just hit 1 Billion streams on Spotify 12 years later !!” He continued, “Still can’t believe what this song did! Cheers @rihanna.”

 Rihanna is gearing up for a huge year with her upcoming Super Bowl Performance and her fans’ anticipation for a new album from her.

Who do you think Rihanna will bring on stage for her performance at the Super Bowl?

