Reese Witherspoon’s Clothing Brand is Donating Free Dresses To Teachers

YES DRAPER JAMES! Draper James, Reese Witherspoon’s clothing brand, has announced that it will be giving away free dresses to teachers to show their appreciation to the teachers working so hard for all their students during this difficult time.
.@ReeseW‘s clothing brand Draper James is giving back to teachers to show that their efforts to help students during the coronavirus pandemic are not unnoticed. https://t.co/uN3gfnBPyK
— Good Morning America (@GMA) April 2, 2020
This is beyond amazing.
Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress. To apply, complete the form at the link in bio before this Sunday, April 5th, 11:59 PM ET. (Offer valid while supplies last – winners will be notified on Tuesday, April 7th.) ✏️📓👗 x The Draper James Team Know a teacher who deserves a pick-me-up? Forward this post or tag your favorite educator in comments. 🍎 #DJLovesTeachers
A post shared by Draper James (@draperjames) on Apr 2, 2020 at 6:00am PDT
Reese ❤️ Teachers: “These past few weeks have shown me so much about humanity. I have been so encouraged by the ways people are showing up for each other. Particularly the teachers. During quarantine, teachers are broadcasting lessons from their own homes and figuring out new remote-learning technology and platforms on the fly, all while continuing to educate and connect with our kids. Advocating for the children of the world is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now.” — @reesewitherspoon 📝🍎📓❤️ #DJLovesTeachers
A post shared by Draper James (@draperjames) on Apr 2, 2020 at 3:05pm PDT
