Reese Witherspoon’s Clothing Brand is Donating Free Dresses To Teachers

Apr 3, 2020 @ 7:47am

YES DRAPER JAMES! Draper James, Reese Witherspoon’s clothing brand, has announced that it will be giving away free dresses to teachers to show their appreciation to the teachers working so hard for all their students during this difficult time.

This is beyond amazing.

TAGS
draper james Dresses give back Reese Witherspoon school teach teachers
