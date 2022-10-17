Real-Life “Superhero” Gets Big “Black Adam” Surprise

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is promoting his superhero turn as “Black Adam” in theaters next weekend, and he teamed up with GMA to shine the spotlight on a real-life superhero. Yuri Williams started a non-profit in 2018 called A Future Superhero and Friends where he dresses up as superheroes to deliver toys and presents to kids with disabilities and illnesses. He’s visited kids in all 50 states 3 times!

Johnson and Michael Strahan surprised him live on GMA with “Black Adam” gear to add to his superhero costume wardrobe, tickets to the “Black Adam” movie premiere that night as Johnson’s guest and a special showing for his family and friends in his hometown of Long Beach.

#FeelGood