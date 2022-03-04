Radiothon for Norton Children’s Hospital – Thank You!

THANK YOU to all who listened, shared and donated to this year’s Norton Children’s Hospital Radiothon! Over the span of two days, we bought transport wagons, funded end-of-chemo parties. a Pediatric Stand Up Scale, Pediatric Pulse Oximeters, Pediatric Syringe Pumps, NICU diapers, specialty iPads, gave each child in the hospital a Teddy Bear and bought Child Life items!!
Thank you the families who shared their stories and to all who helped make this a success!!!
If you missed out on the opportunity to donate during the Radiothon, you can still click HERE to donate online.
These children are all examples of the amazing work that is happening at Norton Children’s Hospital! Listen to their stories HERE.
