Queen Elizabeth Is “Entirely Supportive” Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Decision
Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement Monday after the royal family met to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to live a more private life aka MEXIT.
“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a royal family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life. Harry and Meghan have made it clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.” “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”
Princes William and Harry also released their own statement denying that William had ‘bullied’ Meghan out of the family.
In the meantime, Meghan is working on deals with fashion labels. A source told The Sun. “There have already been active discussions with Givenchy. Some of these deals could be worth millions of pounds.”
Last June, they trademarked their “Sussex Royal” brand for more than 100 items including clothing, stationery and magazines as well as educational and charitable endeavors, laying the groundwork for what could become a financial empire.
This makes a lot of sense because whenever she’s seen in an item, it tends to sell out in minutes. Here’s the tough part though, the perks had to stop once she became a royal. She could no longer receive gifts from brands or flaunt her fashion connections. In December, jewelry designer (and Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife) Jennifer Meyer was asked to stop posting pics of Meghan wearing her pieces on Instagram.