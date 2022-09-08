99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96

September 8, 2022 1:56PM EDT
Share
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96
Queen Elizabeth, Photo Credit Getty: Samir Hussein

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96

Queen Elizabeth II had passed away. The monarch died on Thursday after being put under medical supervision at her Scottish Highlands estate.

The Royal Family shared the sad news on Twitter, writing, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning British monarch, acting as Queen for 70 years. Prince Charles is first in line to succeed the Queen.

More about:
queen elizabeth
Royal Palace

POPULAR POSTS

1

JLo Upset At "Private" Wedding Video Leak
2

Couple's "Italian" Engagement Photo Shoot Flawlessly Fools The Internet
3

Britney Spears Responds To Her Sons Speaking Out
4

Keanu Reeves Surprises Couple At Their Wedding
5

Lance Bass Tosses Out A Name To Fill Justin's Spot If 'NSync Were To Tour

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE