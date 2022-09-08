Queen Elizabeth, Photo Credit Getty: Samir Hussein

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96

Queen Elizabeth II had passed away. The monarch died on Thursday after being put under medical supervision at her Scottish Highlands estate.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

The Royal Family shared the sad news on Twitter, writing, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.” Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning British monarch, acting as Queen for 70 years. Prince Charles is first in line to succeed the Queen.