      Weather Alert

Quadruple Amputee Pays It Forward

Aug 10, 2022 @ 5:57pm

16-year-old Landis Sims was born in Indiana without hands or feet, but grew up loving baseball.  He’s the subject of a new documentary where filmmakers followed him for 8 years as he grew from Little League into a varsity baseball player. He’s touring ballparks all across the nation promoting the movie called “Landis: Just Watch Me” and he’s giving back.  Rosalie Parker once knew what it was like to have hands and legs, but lost them all after complications from a car accident.  Rosalie had never met anyone like her until she met Landis, and learned how to hit a baseball!

 

He also gifted her with a special wheelchair she can power!

 

#FeelGood

TAGS
GMA Landis Sims Landis: Just Watch Me quadruple amputee
POPULAR POSTS
The Homies 3rd Annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split
Vote For Ethan The Dog To Win Hero Dog Award
Camila Cabello Has A New Man
Britney Spears Mad That Ex-Kevin Federline Is Speaking About Her Relationship With Her Sons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On