Quadruple Amputee Pays It Forward

16-year-old Landis Sims was born in Indiana without hands or feet, but grew up loving baseball. He’s the subject of a new documentary where filmmakers followed him for 8 years as he grew from Little League into a varsity baseball player. He’s touring ballparks all across the nation promoting the movie called “Landis: Just Watch Me” and he’s giving back. Rosalie Parker once knew what it was like to have hands and legs, but lost them all after complications from a car accident. Rosalie had never met anyone like her until she met Landis, and learned how to hit a baseball!
He also gifted her with a special wheelchair she can power!
#FeelGood