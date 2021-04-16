Producers Of “Scream 5” Are Throwing Fans Off With Multiple Screenplays And Edits

Scream 5 is doing all it can to avoid spoilers from leaking. We know the original stars are back, but horror site Bloody Disgusting reported that filmmakers behind the scenes confirmed there are multiple versions of the screenplay and multiple edits to make sure audiences are surprised in the theater.
This is in line with what producer William Sherak previously told CinemaBlend about the film.
“There are multiple versions of the draft out there and most of the cast don’t know if they have the right version or not. So we’ve been playing that game with them as well. The fun of a Scream movie is that everyone is guilty until proven innocent”
