Pro Tip: Don’t Microwave Your Library Books Or Masks

Jun 24, 2020 @ 9:11am
Disclosed book on a table. Close-up.

People are microwaving library books and masks “to kill the coronavirus… and that’s a bad thing.

Libraries have been having to remind people not to microwave books after getting some books back that have been burnt.
Library books have metal in the security radio frequency identification tags which are located inside of the book. And when the books are microwaved, the metal can burn a hole in the book.

The same thing happens when some masks are put in the microwave since most have metal inside.

