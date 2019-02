LOOK AWAYYYY!!! Chad from Ernie’s Print Shop has created the most unsettling sticker to look at yet BY FAR!!! It has something to do with #TN.

Once you see it, you can’t unsee it. It’s detailed. It’s horrific. It’s hairy. It’s a tender nipple. That’s right. Tender nipple stickers are in the building. Come by the office to pick one up, if you dare!