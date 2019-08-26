      Weather Alert

Post Malone’s Third Album Has A Release Date

Aug 26, 2019 @ 10:19am
Post Malone poses in the press room with the awards for favorite male pop/rock artist and favorite rap/hiphop album for "Beerbongs & Bentleys" in the press room at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

YESSSSSS!!!

Post Malone’s third album will be out soon.

Runaway will drop on September 6th.

Post made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.

 

The album features the current single Goodbyes.

TAGS
circles hiphop New Music Pop Post Malone runaway september 6th
POPULAR POSTS
Forbes Released The World’s Highest-Paid Musicians of 2018
How Much Do the Kids in 'Stranger Things' Make??
At a Twista Concert, Sign Language Interpreter Becomes the Real Star
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Which Celebrities Are Losing Their Homes to California Wildfires
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE