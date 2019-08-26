Post Malone’s Third Album Has A Release Date
Post Malone poses in the press room with the awards for favorite male pop/rock artist and favorite rap/hiphop album for "Beerbongs & Bentleys" in the press room at the American Music Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Post Malone’s third album will be out soon.
Runaway will drop on September 6th.
Post made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning.
The album features the current single Goodbyes.