Post Malone’s New Face Tattoo And Rose’ Wine

October 6, 2022 7:03AM EDT
Post Malone got a massive new face tattoo of the letters “DDP” in bold, gothic script on his forehead. It’s reportedly in honor of his daughter’s initials, though he has yet to reveal her full name.  In the past, he’s admitted he started getting face tattoos out of insecurity. 

 

 

Speaking of Posty…he’s putting a new rosé wine on store shelves. Maison No. 9 is a grenache noir, cinsault, syrah, and merlot mix and says it’s great “when you want to get a little fancy.”  10,000 bottles are being released in Australia, but they may not last long. Fifty thousand bottles of Maison No. 9 were sold in the US and UK in 48 hours. 

