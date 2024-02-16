99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Pitbull Reimagines Dolly Parton’s “9 To 5” In New Song

February 16, 2024 12:05PM EST
Is Mr. 305 going “Mr. 9-to-5?” We all know the classic Dolly Parton song, but have you heard the brand new collaboration between Dolly and Pitbull? It’s called “Powerful Women” and seemingly samples “9 To 5” by Dolly Parton, but we’re not sure it’s not newly recorded by the powerful woman herself. Listen for yourself.

Dolly’s been newly recording rock songs for her latest album, “Rockstar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

Pitbull just released his Trackhouse EP (500 Edition). The Dolly collab does not appear on the tracklist.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pitbull (@pitbull)

Let us know what you think of the song!

