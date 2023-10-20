Dolly Parton Covers “Wrecking Ball” For Upcoming Rock Album

Source: YouTube

Dolly Parton is set to put another album, “Rockstar,” soon and you can expect to hear her rendition of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” on it. And lucky for all of us, it’s OUT!

Miley Cyrus is Dolly’s god-daughter and they’ve always been close, even performing together at the televised Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023. There, they sang both Miley’s “Wrecking Ball” and Dolly’s “I Will Always Love You.”

You’ll notice that Dolly make a lyric adjustment at the end of the song. She changed “I will always want you” to her own “I will always love you.”

The album is expected on November 17, 2023 with an impressive 30-song tracklist according to Billboard: