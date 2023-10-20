Dolly Parton Covers “Wrecking Ball” For Upcoming Rock Album
October 20, 2023 10:45AM EDT
Source: YouTube
Dolly Parton is set to put another album, “Rockstar,” soon and you can expect to hear her rendition of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” on it. And lucky for all of us, it’s OUT!
Miley Cyrus is Dolly’s god-daughter and they’ve always been close, even performing together at the televised Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 2023. There, they sang both Miley’s “Wrecking Ball” and Dolly’s “I Will Always Love You.”
You’ll notice that Dolly make a lyric adjustment at the end of the song. She changed “I will always want you” to her own “I will always love you.”
The album is expected on November 17, 2023 with an impressive 30-song tracklist according to Billboard:
- “Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora)
- “World on Fire”
- “Every Breath You Take” (feat. Sting)
- “Open Arms” (feat. Steve Perry)
- “Magic Man” (feat. Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)
- “Long As I Can See the Light’ (feat. John Fogerty)
- “Either Or” (feat. Kid Rock)
- “I Want You Back” (feat. Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)
- “What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You” (feat. Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)
- “Purple Rain”
- “Baby, I Love Your Way” (feat. Peter Frampton)
- “I Hate Myself for Loving You” (feat. Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)
- “Night Moves” (feat. Chris Stapleton)
- “Wrecking Ball” (feat. Miley Cyrus)
- “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (feat. P!nk & Brandi Carlile)
- “Keep on Loving You” (feat. Kevin Cronin)
- “Heart of Glass” (feat. Debbie Harry)
- “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (feat. Elton John)
- “Tried to Rock and Roll Me” (feat. Melissa Etheridge)
- “Stairway to Heaven” (feat. Lizzo & Sasha Flute)
- “We Are the Champions”
- “Bygones” (feat. Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)
- My Blue Tears (feat. Simon Le Bon)
- “What’s Up?” (feat. Linda Perry)
- You’re No Good” (feat. Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)
- “Heartbreaker” (feat. Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)
- “Bittersweet” (feat. Michael McDonald)
- “I Dreamed About Elvis” (feat. Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)
- “Let It Be” (feat. Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)
- “Free Bird” (feat. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)
