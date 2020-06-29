Petition In Cleveland Wants To Replace Statue Of Christopher Columbus…With Chef Boyardee
Hundreds of people have signed a petition to Cleveland City Council to get rid of Little Italy’s Christopher Columbus statue and replace it with Chef Boyardee.
The petition also says that Cleveland Italian-Americans should celebrate someone like Ettore (Hector) Boiardi, also known as, Chef Boyardee, known for “his food and iconic mustache.”
Already, one statue Christopher Columbus has been taken down at Columbus State Community College, another statue outside Columbus City Hall is slated to be dismantled as well, and discussions are being held about the fate of a third statue outside the Ohio Statehouse.
