99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

People Can’t With This Video Of Dua Lipa Grilling Shrimp

August 31, 2023 6:54AM EDT
Share
People Can’t With This Video Of Dua Lipa Grilling Shrimp
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 22: In this image released on November 22, Dua Lipa poses for the 2020 American Music Awards, broadcast on November 22, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for dcp)

Dua Lipa has been traveling quite a bit lately and has documented her travels via Instagram.  Her latest travels have her in Ibiza to celebrate her 28th birthday with family and friends. And in a recent video originally posted to her sister Rina Lipa’s stories, Dua is seen grilling some shrimp for a large feast.

A close look at the video had fans wondering, “is the grill on?” Instead of the shrimp steaming from the heat, they are piled on each other, confusing everyone.  Fans enjoyed the video, even discussing creating a “Dua Lipa cooking shrimp” shirt and comparing the video to Kendall Jenner cutting cucumber.

Either way, we’d eat it! LOL Happy Belated Birthday, Dua!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

More about:
Dua Lipa
grill
Shrimp

POPULAR POSTS

1

Bob Barker Passes Away At 99
2

"The Blind Side" Family Responds To Lawsuit With Allegations Of Their Own
3

Mom Trains Dog With Word Buttons In The Most Hysterical Way
4

Oliver Anthony Debuts At #1 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart With Viral Hit
5

Sam Asghari Files For Divorce From Britney Spears

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE