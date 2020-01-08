      Weather Alert

People Are Going To See ‘Cats’ After Getting High…And Liking It Way Better

Jan 8, 2020 @ 10:17am

The Washington Post found some viewers who have admitted to eating cannabis-infused edibles and smoking marijuana before heading into the theaters to see the movie “Cats”, and found they had  “The most incredible cinematic experience of my life.”

Now this is not a greenlight for you to go take illegal drugs, but some audience members admitted to smoking marijuana, taking mushrooms, LSD, and other mind-expanding drugs in order to have a better viewing experience. Another viewer said, “Cried both times. Planning on going two more times.”

Others were terrified saying, “The most terrifying experience of my life. I swear to God my soul escaped me”, while person claimed to have vomited, and another claimed to have a panic attack after Taylor Swift sang a song.

Still one more stoned movie buff explained,  “When Judi Dench turned and looked me directly in the eyes to let me know that a cat is not a dog, I was terrified.”

 

