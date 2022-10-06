People Are Camping Out Already For Harry Styles’ Harryween Show

Well this is a little aggressive.

These two friends claim they are first in line and are inviting people to join them, but are they for real? In a new TikTok video uploaded this week by @AllyAndArli, they are posting up dibs on being first to get into Harry Styles’ upcoming Harryween concert in Los Angeles later this month — and they’ve got a system worked out for anyone who wants to join them.

Of course, many are doubting if it’s for real or just for TikTok. But if you do a deep dive into their profile, they seem like legit Harry superfans with pics meeting him, listing how long they’ve camped out before his shows, and even visiting the “Don’t Worry Darling” movie set.

Remains to be seen if they get others to join them this soon!