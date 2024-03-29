Pat Kelsey Named New Head Coach of Men’s Basketball At University of Louisville

Source: YouTube

(WAVE) Pat Kelsey, 48, is the 24th head basketball coach in Louisville’s 110-year history of the program. He comes to Louisville after three seasons at College of Charleston.

A native of Cincinnati and a graduate of Xavier University, Kelsey was named the 24th head coach at College of Charleston on March 25, 2021.

“I am humbled and honored to be named the head coach at the University of Louisville,” Kelsey said. “I would like to thank Josh Heird, President Schatzel, the Board of Trustees and ULAA Board, former UofL players and all of Card Nation for entrusting me to lead one of the great programs in all of college basketball. Coaching giants that I have tremendous respect and reverence for led Cardinal basketball to national prominence during their era. It is my charge to help this great program return to its rightful place as one of college basketball’s best.”



He’s also got jokes, telling a story of a dream he had involving God’s favorite team!! See the entire press conference below!

