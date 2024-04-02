On Tour and Beyond: Charlie Onna Spouts Off

Dive into this week’s episode as host Erik Zachary sits down with Charlie Onna Friday, giving listeners an all-access pass to life on the road, the synthesis of sounds, and the power of collaboration. This episode, titled “On Tour and Beyond: Charlie Onna Friday Unpacks It All,” offers a glimpse into Charlie’s experiences of touring with Macklemore, unforgettable nights partying in Ireland, and the intricacies of working alongside friends in the music industry.

Charlie spouts off on the nitty-gritty of what goes into packing for a tour and how he balances his eclectic music tastes, blending trap beats with country twangs to create something truly unique. The conversation takes a deeper dive into the artistry and creativity that define today’s music scene.

But that’s not all—this episode is packed with bonus content! Listen in as we tie in exclusive clips from our previous episode with Macklemore, offering insights into the tour life from another perspective. We also feature snippets from Victoria Monet’s insights on creativity and a sneak peek into Benson Boone’s latest album, dropping this Friday.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Charlie Onna Friday, or you’re intrigued by the behind-the-scenes of music tours and production, this episode is a must-listen. Join Erik Zachary for an unforgettable journey through the highs and lows of music, friendship, and the magic that happens when different genres collide.

