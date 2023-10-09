Olivia Rodrigo Starts A New Women’s Healthcare Initiative

Olivia Rodrigo is now using her platform as a popstar and actress to champion access to women’s reproductive healthcare.

People has the exclusive story where Olivia describes Fund 4 Good:

“Its initiative is to raise awareness for certain groups that are championing women’s issues in America and all of the other territories I’m going to. I’m very excited, and I think it’s going to be a very fulfilling and hopefully productive experience. Lots of the money is going to abortion funds to help provide some resources to people who are in need of reproductive healthcare.” Fund 4 Good will also receive a portion of proceeds from each ticket sold for the Guts World Tour, which kicks off in February.

Olivia will put on an acoustic performance of the GUTS album in The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles will also help raise money for the nonprofit initiative. The performance will be available for a limited time on YouTube beginning Tuesday, October 10, at 8 p.m. EST on through to Thursday, October 12 per Deadline.