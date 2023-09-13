99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

N’Sync Hands Out The First VMA

September 12, 2023 10:08PM EDT
Source: YouTube

The crowd went bonkers…including Taylor Swift…when JT, JC, Lance, Joey and Chris walked out to present the first MTV VMA of the night for Best Pop Video. It was tough competition between Taylor’s “Anti-Hero”, Ed Sheeran’s “Eyes Closed”, Dua Lipa “Dance The Night”, Miley Cyrus “Flowers” and Olivia Rodrigo “Vampire”.

But it went to Taylor and not only did she get the Moonman from ‘NSync’s “golden pop hands”…Lance have her friendship bracelets too!

 

