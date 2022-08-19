99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Nicki Minaj Slams Kevin Federline For Posting Videos Of Britney Spears Parenting Her Sons

August 19, 2022 9:25AM EDT
Kevin Federline is catching heat for posting videos his sons with Britney Spears recorded when they were 11 and 12, showing moments Britney was scolding them. Nicki Minaj addressed it on her “Queen Radio” show saying it’s wrong of him to attack a “famous person he once loved” by putting her parenting on blast.

Federline sat down for a tell-all interview on ITV and took down the videos after initially posting them. He said, “…as much as it hurst us, we decided as a family to post these videos the boys took when they were 11 & 12. This isn’t even the worse of it. The lives have to stop. Britney responded in a new deleted post “raising teenage boys isn’t easy for anyone.”

