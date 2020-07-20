Nicki Minaj Confirms Her Pregnancy in Epic New Photos
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Congratulations to Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty with the news of their first baby!!!
Nicki confirmed her pregnancy in some seriously cute pics on her Instagram!
#Preggers 💛
