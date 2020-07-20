      Breaking News
JCPS Superintendent Recommends First Six Weeks Online

Nicki Minaj Confirms Her Pregnancy in Epic New Photos

Jul 20, 2020 @ 11:45am
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Congratulations to Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty with the news of their first baby!!!

 

Nicki confirmed her pregnancy in some seriously cute pics on her Instagram!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#Preggers 💛

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

