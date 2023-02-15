99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Nickelback Credits The Haters For Their Staying Power

February 15, 2023 8:48AM EST
Chad Kroeger wants to give credit where credit is due…and he thinks that group is the haters.

 He says, quote, “All the detractors, all the haters, all the keyboard heroes, they have no idea how much they keep us in the press loop.  It’s hilarious . . . “If they really wanted to see us go away, they would just shut up.  Because all those bands that came out with us at the same time are all gone, we’ve really kind of spun this whole negative thing into a positive thing.  And here we are.”

He’s not wrong. He gets it and thinks it came from the period of time where you kind of heard Nickelback EVERYWHERE. He said, “we were kind of hard to get away from.”  But the band has a sense of humor and “funny is funny.” They enjoy the memes!

