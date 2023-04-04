Source: YouTube

Niall Horan Jokes He’s Quitting The Voice And ‘Not Coming Back’ After ‘Hard’ Battle Rounds

The Voice coaches always have difficulty in the Battle Rounds, but Niall Horan might be ready to throw in the towel.

In a new sneak peek at a Team Niall Battle between Michael B. and Ryley Tate Wilson, the two singers perform Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” in a way that blows all four coaches away. This is the rookie coach’s downfall.

“That was one of the best performances we’ve seen in the Battle Rounds,” Chance the Rapper praises. “Michael, I don’t know how you weren’t a four-chair turn,” Kelly Clarkson marvels, to which Blake Shelton replies, “I don’t think I was here that day.”

Niall is tasked with picking a winner for the battle, “If they ask me to come back, I’m not coming back,” he jokes. “Because I cannot tell you how hard this is.” Here’s the clip, cued up for you!

Do you think Niall is a good judge?