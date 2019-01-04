New Year, New You, New Relationship?? Why You Should Be Swiping On January 6th “Dating Sunday”!

Holding a smartphone in one hand, swiping or using gesture control with the other hand. On the screen is a mock up of a dating app with a female profile.

With the New Year comes new beginnings and maybe new love??

While for some those new beginnings involve goals to find a different job or working on themselves to be better and more empathetic people, for others it’s about finding a special someone.

In fact, industry experts have discovered that the first Sunday after New Year’s is the biggest day for online dating. It’s been dubbed “Dating Sunday” because of this phenomena.

This year alone dating app OkCupid is predicting a 70 percent increase in users on Dating Sunday, which happens to be January 6, 2019.

There are many reasons why this Sunday is a perfect day to be swiping… such as:

Tons Of New Users To Match With – 30% more users sign up on Sunday

You’ll Have A Better Chance At Matching- online dating activity increases by 26%

It’s The Perfect Time To Initiate A Conversation- women are 2.5 times more likely to get a response than men if they initiate a conversation

It’s The Perfect Time To Keep Your Profile Fresh- show off the new 2019 you

People Are More Chatty On Dating Sunday- matches are 16% more likely to chat on January 6 than they were even just the week before

So seems like Sunday is your day if you are looking for love!

LEARN MORE HERE