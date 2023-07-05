Nelly Has Sold Half His Music Catalog

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Rapper Nelly performs during Live Nation’s celebration of The 3rd Annual National Concert Day at Irving Plaza on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Are we about to get “Nelly’s Version” re-releases?

Rapper Nelly has inked a deal with HarbourView Equity Partners, who has agreed to purchase half his music catalog for $50 million. The deal will include eight albums and some of his most iconic hits, including “Ride Wit Me,” “Dilemma” featuring Kelly Rowland, and “Hot in Herre.”

Nelly is also back in the studio recording Heartland 2, the follow-up to his first country-inspired album Heartland which produced a triple-platinum hit “Lil Bit” and a collab with Breland.

Just watch, we’ll start getting “Ride Wit Me” (Nelly’s Version) and more soon!