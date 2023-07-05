99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Nelly Has Sold Half His Music Catalog

July 5, 2023 5:34PM EDT
Share
Nelly Has Sold Half His Music Catalog
NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Rapper Nelly performs during Live Nation’s celebration of The 3rd Annual National Concert Day at Irving Plaza on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Are we about to get “Nelly’s Version” re-releases?

Rapper Nelly has inked a deal with HarbourView Equity Partners, who has agreed to purchase half his music catalog for $50 million. The deal will include eight albums and some of his most iconic hits, including “Ride Wit Me,” “Dilemma” featuring Kelly Rowland, and “Hot in Herre.”

Nelly is also back in the studio recording Heartland 2, the follow-up to his first country-inspired album Heartland which produced a triple-platinum hit “Lil Bit” and a collab with Breland.

Just watch, we’ll start getting “Ride Wit Me” (Nelly’s Version) and more soon!

More about:
Nelly
Ride Wit Me

POPULAR POSTS

1

Fitz Passes Away at Louisville Zoo
2

Harry Styles Pauses His Concert For A Pregnant Fan's Bathroom Break
3

Louisville Swiftie Turns Into Meme
4

Baby Left In Florida's First Safe Haven Baby Box Finds A Home
5

UPS Driver Hides Package That Is A Birthday Gift

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE