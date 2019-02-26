Natural Light Has Made Strawberry Lemonade Beer

When I think of “Natty Light” I get flashbacks of college, frat parties, and regret! But they are now trying something new!

Natural Light has just introduced a beer for the person that kind of likes beer but loves strawberry lemonade.

That’s right Natural Light has just introduced Strawberry Lemonade beer complete with flamingos on the can.

The flamingo has left the pond. Introducing…..NATURDAYS! For those who like strawberry lemonade and drinking beer #Naturdays pic.twitter.com/FTmwW4z8Hk — Natural Light (@naturallight) February 23, 2019

The drink is being called “Naturdays” and has been seen in more stores over the past week.

Naturdays beer is a light lager with a strawberry lemonade flavor and so far people are loving it!