Mother’s Day Food Freebies And Deals
Mothers day card with rustic roses on wooden board
If you are looking to make mom feel special this weekend and save a little money, here are some restaurants and retailers offering deals:
Baskin-Robbins
Baskin-Robbins’ new Floral Bouquet Cake is beautiful and sweet, just like mom. The cake has a lavender design, topped with a “Happy Mother’s Day” message and an ice cream cone bouquet of pastel frosting flowers. To celebrate mom, get $5 off your Mother’s Day cake purchase of $30 or more.
California Pizza Kitchen
California Pizza Kitchen will be offering heart-shaped pizzas for no additional charge on Mother’s Day and will donate 20% of all purchases between May 3-6 to anyone who mentions Every Mother Counts, an organization that helps women around the world who are mothers survive, but also thrive. Those not dining in can order online at cpk.com and enter MOM20 at checkout.
Chicken Salad Chick
Chicken Salad Chick has an entire menu of dishes featuring over a dozen chicken salad flavors. On May 7 and May 8, buy one Quick Chick, get one free at all locations nationwide. Jeffersonville location HERE
Einstein Bros.
This popular bagel chain is offering guests a free 16 oz. orange juice and specialty mimosa recipe card when they purchase the Brunch Box for a mom in their life beginning on May 7 through May 17. In the box is everything mom needs for a special brunch at home, including six fresh-baked bagels, one tub of cream cheese, a farmhouse egg sandwich, two bacon & cheddar egg sandwiches, four twice-baked hash browns and four blueberry muffins.
Grubhub
Get a $10 bonus card with any $50 gift card purchase from May 2 through May 9.
Hooters
Mom can sometimes be a bit spicy, and Hooters is celebrating that with 10 free Boneless Wings with the purchase of any 10 wings at participating locations nationwide on Sunday, May 9, in honor of Mother’s Day.
Jimmy John’s
Jimmy Johns is offering $5 off orders of $20 or more with promo code 5OFF20 through June 13. Order must be placed online or via the Jimmy John’s app.
TGI Fridays will be drinking to moms this Mother’s Day with half-priced bottles of wine. While there buying mom a drink, you may want to check out their rather mom-appropriate Sparkling Strawberry Henny cocktail, or the new Carlo’s Bakery Cookies & Cream Tsunami cake created by Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro. The half-priced wine deal starts May 3 and will last through May 9, at participating locations.