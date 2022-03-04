More Kanye West Pete Davidson Drama

Well this probably isn’t going to help Kanye win Kim back, if that was still his goal. Kanye released an animated video called “Eazy” that included the lyric: “God saved me from that crash, Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**”.
In response, Kim Kardashian “liked” a tweet from director James Gunn (who directed Pete in ‘Suicide Squad’) that said Pete was one of the sweetest guy he’s ever met.
For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 3, 2022
For the record, Pete Davidson is one of the nicest, sweetest guys I know. A truly generous, tender & funny spirit, he treats everyone around him with respect.
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 3, 2022