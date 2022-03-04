      Weather Alert

More Kanye West Pete Davidson Drama

Mar 4, 2022 @ 2:55pm

Well this probably isn’t going to help Kanye win Kim back, if that was still his goal. Kanye released an animated video called “Eazy” that included the lyric: “God saved me from that crash, Just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s a**”.

In response, Kim Kardashian “liked” a tweet from director James Gunn (who directed Pete in ‘Suicide Squad’) that said Pete was one of the sweetest guy he’s ever met.

 



