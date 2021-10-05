      Weather Alert

More Clues To Adele’s New Album Popping Up

Oct 5, 2021 @ 7:31am

Adele is toying with our emotions as more clues drop indicating her new album, ’30’, is close to being in our earholes.

It started last week, when fans first started seeing “30″ billboards pop up30 would also make sense to be the name of her upcoming album, as it follows her pattern of naming albums after her age over the years.

Then Adele changed her website, Adele.com, to include a “sign up” link for fans to be notified. She also changed her Instagram and Twitter header and profile photos to what is seemingly her new logo. The new logo seems to match the “30″ billboards that are springing up!

